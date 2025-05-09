PIF’s Boutique Group to open first ultra-luxury resort in 2026

The splendor of Saudi royal palaces has been imagined by many, experienced by few. Boutique Group, the hospitality company owned by the kingdom’s Public Investment Fund, plans to give a regal taste to the well-heeled masses.

Four former royal palaces — two each in Riyadh and Jeddah — are undergoing extensive renovations to attract ultra-luxury guests. The first, the Japanese Palace in Jeddah, will be open next year, and the rest will be delivered by 2028, Christoph Mares, CEO of Boutique Group, told Semafor. Each hotel will have fewer than 100 rooms, with a focus on suites and villas.

There are more palaces the government is considering for conversion, “in the double digits, but I’m not privy to the exact number,” he said. These facilities are spread across the country, sitting idle, but used to have a function and the company intends to revive more in the coming decade. Boutique has even looked at similar structures in Asia and Europe, though it doesn’t plan international expansion until it builds up its portfolio in Saudi, Mares said.