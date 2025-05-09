Events
Emirates becomes the most profitable airline in the world

Kelsey Warner
Kelsey Warner
May 9, 2025, 9:29am EDT
gulfMiddle East
An Emirates plane is seen on the tarmac in an airport.
Courtesy of Emirates
The News

Dubai’s Emirates airline posted record pre-tax profits, driven in part by passengers forking out for upgrades, as the carrier nears a full return to pre-pandemic levels of travel demand and bucks the pessimism pervading the industry.

A chart showing Emirates’ revenue from 2019 to 2024.

The boom comes as other airlines report a drop in travel to the US over concerns on President Donald Trump’s tariffs and immigration policies. Emirates said its $5.8 billion profit for the 12 months through March makes it the world’s most profitable airline.

