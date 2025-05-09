Emirates becomes the most profitable airline in the world

Dubai’s Emirates airline posted record pre-tax profits, driven in part by passengers forking out for upgrades, as the carrier nears a full return to pre-pandemic levels of travel demand and bucks the pessimism pervading the industry.

The boom comes as other airlines report a drop in travel to the US over concerns on President Donald Trump’s tariffs and immigration policies. Emirates said its $5.8 billion profit for the 12 months through March makes it the world’s most profitable airline.