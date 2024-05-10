Why the US military is betting on decades-old climate tech

Traditionally, geothermal energy has been constrained to specific geographies where heat from the Earth’s crust has bubbled close to the surface — perhaps most famously in Iceland. But no matter where you are, if you dig deep enough, you’ll hit hot rocks. Now, geothermal startups like Fervo Energy, Sage Geosystems, Eavor Technologies, and GreenFire Energy are leveraging advancements from the oil and gas industry to access heat in more areas of the world.

And the funding is pouring in: Last year, Fervo launched a first-of-its-kind project in Nevada to help power two Google data centers. In February, it raised $244 million in Series D funding, and Eavor and Sage recently raised $182 million and $17 million, respectively. All three saw their investment rounds led by oil and gas companies.

The Department of Energy is investing too, dispersing up to $60 million in grant funding for three companies pursuing an approach called Enhanced Geothermal Systems, or EGS, which involves creating geothermal reservoirs via fracking. Water then flows through the fractures and is heated by the rocks before being pumped to the surface.

But that’s not the only way to access deep heat: The military views next-generation geothermal tech as a means to greater energy security, and the Department of Defense has indicated interest in a wider array of approaches. Eavor and GreenFire use closed-loop, underground heat exchangers, which circulate fluid through pipes and pick up heat from the surrounding rock. Sage’s innovation is treating the fracture it creates “like a balloon” by storing a high volume of water in it, CEO Cindy Taff — herself an oil and gas veteran — told me. This high pressure reservoir then naturally pushes water to the surface when a valve is opened, increasing system efficiency.

Kirk Phillips, Director of the Air Force’s Office of Energy Assurance, said in an interview that the military was a logical partner to help these geothermal companies reach rapid commercialization, because it’s “innovative in a practical sense.” While the DOE may be more inclined towards funding basic research or placing long-term bets, the military is “ready to be innovative but really at the point of adoption.”

The opportunity for geothermal startups is huge. As the nation’s largest energy consumer, the DOD currently accounts for over 1% of the United States’ total electricity usage. The Army has a goal of installing a microgrid on every base by 2035, and the DOD overall aims to achieve net-zero emissions across all of its buildings, campuses, and installations by 2045.

The Air Force alone has received $7.4 million from Congress and other funding programs to conduct feasibility studies for next-gen geothermal projects, with exponentially larger contracts for full-scale plants on the horizon if the studies and pilots prove successful.

Geothermal is an attractive option for the military as most of its infrastructure is underground (and thus well protected) and it’s not dependent on an external fuel source like the diesel generators that the military has historically relied upon. Philips’ ideal would be to site geothermal on every single Air Force base. But since not every location is geologically favorable, his more modest goal “would be to have geothermal power at every installation where it’s doable to meet its critical mission needs.”