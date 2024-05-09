Touted as a climate solution, carbon offsets come back under scrutiny

Documents reviewed by and reported in Reuters revealed that an influential corporate climate action non-profit called the Science-based Targets initiative (SBTi) found a form of carbon offsetting that allowed companies that emit greenhouse gasses to buy carbon credits in return are ineffective.

In the report, which Reuters said is preliminary, SBTi researchers looked at scientific papers and other data to conclude that the evidence “suggests that some or most emission reduction credits are ineffective in delivering emissions reductions.” The documents also highlighted instances where carbon credits don’t work to reduce emissions or stop deforestation.

This is not entirely new: Previous research has found some carbon offset projects have almost no effect and could even be damaging to the climate. But it adds to the growing evidence that carbon offsets don’t always work as intended.

Carbon offset certificates enable companies that emit greenhouse gasses to invest in carbon-mitigation projects, like green energy or tree planting, instead of lowering their own emissions. It’s a $2 billion market that has attracted fans, including former US climate envoy John Kerry, who argued that the money can spur investment in climate solutions more broadly.