Heat waves, wildfires, and drought: How countries are grappling with rising temperatures in three charts

Record-breaking temperatures, wildfires, and drought struck around the world as countries grapple with the effect of global warming.

Vietnam saw an all-time high heat record of 111.6 F (44.2 C) on Sunday as a historic heat wave grips parts of Southeast Asia. In Canada some regions have been placed in a state of emergency due to unseasonable forest fires. And in Spain, farmers fear reduced olive oil production due to a drought — a huge hit to a country that exports around 50% of the world’s olive oil.

Here's a look at the impact of rising temperatures in three charts.