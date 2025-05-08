Papal conclave enters second day with no pope elected

Black smoke emanated from the Vatican’s Sistine Chapel for a second time Thursday, signaling that no successor to Pope Francis had been elected in the latest vote.

The ritual of papal selection is a closely guarded secret, and could take several days. Even the cardinals taking part often know little about it: Most of those who have rushed to Rome since Francis’ death were appointed by him and have never been involved in one before.

To help understand the process, many have watched the Ralph Fiennes film Conclave, which is apparently remarkably accurate.

The behind-the-scenes politicking is “no less sensational than the Hollywood imitation,” Politico reported, with Vatican insiders leaking dirt on rivals, including allegations of abuse and fraud.