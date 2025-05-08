‘I was in charge and he won’

America’s second Catholic president picked a rough week for a media tour. To the delight of Democrats I talked to on Thursday, Biden’s interview was shunted out of the news cycle by the election of Leo XIV, the first American pope.

They don’t want to criticize Biden on the record. They don’t want to praise him on the record. They expect to confront this topic again, against their will, when Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson’s book Original Sin lands in 12 days.

AD

But senior party members don’t typically have to say much about their former presidents, because those men have avoided the fray after the final trip to Joint Base Andrews. George W. Bush, who left office with approval ratings in the mid-30s, largely disappeared from political life; he didn’t campaign for any candidate in public until a 2016 rally for his brother Jeb.

Barack Obama re-emerged 93 days into Trump’s first term with a non-political interview about volunteerism; he resisted talking about his successor until he started campaigning for Democrats.

“You’ll notice I haven’t been commenting a lot on politics lately,” Obama said in October 2017, rallying for Democratic candidates in Virginia — criticizing Trump’s record, but not using his name.

Trump, just the second president to lose reelection then come back for a second term, broke the old “elder statesman” norms. But he did so as the rarely-disputed leader of his party. At this point four years ago, just weeks after the Capitol riot, ambitious Republicans were already traveling to Mar-a-Lago to get Trump’s endorsement.

No Democrat has campaigned with Biden, who in February offered to help the party with whatever it needed. His first post-presidency political speech was to a crowd of 200 Social Security advocates; Trump’s was to a crowd of more than a thousand GOP activists at the 2021 Conservative Political Action Conference.

In the meantime, the Trump administration has humiliated Biden. His predecessor/successor frequently jokes about the competence and age of the “worst president” in American history.

“Remember when the bunny took Joe Biden out?” Trump said at this year’s Easter Egg Roll, referencing a clip from the 2022 event when an aide in an Easter Bunny costume ushered the president away from reporters.

Trump has ended Biden’s security briefings, ended Secret Service protection of his adult children, and is reportedly planning to release the audio of Biden’s interview with former special counsel Robert Hur, a Republican demand rebuffed by the Biden administration. Hur’s initial memo, and a transcript of the interview, amplified questions about Biden’s ability to serve another term.

(That story says everything about the two presidents’ fortunes: What began as an investigation into Trump’s handling of classified documents grew into a damaging probe of Biden’s treatment of documents after leaving the vice presidency.)

Democrats have criticized that behavior by Trump. But they have not jumped in to defend Biden, or agree with his analysis that he could have done better than Harris. (Party lawmakers in tough races led the charge for Biden to quit, partly because their polling showed him collapsing and putting new seats into play for Republicans.)

The governors with the most obvious designs on the 2028 nomination have been the most cautious about how they tackled the age question, largely sticking to the argument that Trump is nearly as old as Biden and the fateful debate that ended Biden’s campaign was a “bad night.” That is still Biden’s line, too.

“I had a bad, bad night,” he told ABC on Thursday. “But even after that, the polls just showed me down by 2 points.”

Jill Biden, who joined her husband on the set, said that they knew he’d “screwed up” the debate with Trump, but “we were not going to let 90 minutes of a debate define his presidency and all those years of service.”

This sounds like delusion to most Democrats, when they’re speaking candidly (though, of course, they rarely do so about Biden on the record).

And Biden’s assessment of Trump’s second term in his BBC interview didn’t sound much better. Asked if he believed that democracy was at risk, as he did in 2024, Biden said he was getting less worried because “the Republican Party is waking up to what Trump is about.”

Six years ago, this month, Biden predicted that Republicans would undergo an “epiphany” if Trump lost the 2020 election.





