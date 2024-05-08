Israel reopens key Gaza aid crossing but Rafah remains closed

Israel reopened the Kerem Shalom crossing into the Palestinian enclave, a key gateway for humanitarian aid, but the Rafah crossing into Egypt remains shuttered.

Delivery of food and other aid into Gaza has been severely curtailed throughout the war and humanitarian assistance is desperately needed.

On Tuesday the US military said it has completed construction of a pier aimed at increasing aid into Gaza — but poor weather conditions have delayed its installation. High winds and sea swells mean that the pier cannot be moved into position, a Pentagon spokesperson said.