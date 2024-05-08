FreedomWorks collapse marks the end of the Tea Party era

FreedomWorks, a libertarian political organization that became a major player in the Tea Party movement, is shutting down after its fundraising swooned and a moderate re-brand didn’t take.

“A lot of our base aged, and so the new activists that have come in… tend to be much more populist,” FreedomWorks President Adam Brandon told Politico, which first reported the decision. “So you look at the base and that just kind of shifted.”

Founded in 2004, spun off from the Koch-funded group Citizens for a Sound Economy, FreedomWorks was one of the first right-leaning groups to organize conservative grassroots opposition to the Obama administration in 2009. (Stand Together, the network Charles Koch founded, is an investor in Semafor.)

After CNBC pundit Rick Santelli went on a viral jeremiad against the new president’s mortgage relief proposal, FreedomWorks launched an “Angry Renter” campaign to organize conservatives against it. As the Affordable Care Act moved through Congress, Brandon’s group put together a “Taxpayer March on Washington,” and trained activists across the country on how to elect more Republicans.

But FreedomWorks lost relevance and donors after Donald Trump’s 2016 primary victory, as the remnants of the Tea Party movement got behind a candidate whose economic nationalism clashed with the group’s philosophy.

“We all know the challenges from the left, but limited government is also facing challenges from the right,” Brandon wrote in a summer 2023 memo to donors. “If Sun Tzu was alive and advising us today, he would see the independent voter in swing districts as the opening that will redefine the political battlefield.”

Ten months later, FreedomWorks closed down shop.