US climate envoy John Podesta’s diplomacy put to test at China climate talks

John Podesta, the US’s envoy on climate, is set to meet with his Chinese counterpart, Liu Zhenmin, on Wednesday — it’s the first time the pair will be face-to-face after US and EU officials accused China of flooding global markets with cheap green technology.

Big picture items, including climate finance and methane emissions reduction efforts, will likely be on the docket. But a more sticky issue will be how to navigate Washington’s efforts to compete withChinese green tech, which some officials contend hampers President Joe Biden’s key economic policy: to supercharge domestic manufacturing through climate-friendly products like electric vehicles and solar panels.

The negotiations also set the stage for the United Nations’ COP29 climate talks that will take place in Azerbaijan later this year. And it might be among the last climate-focused dialogues between the US and China before the former’s November presidential election.