Nuclear energy becomes a geopolitical flashpoint as Xi tours Europe

China’s Xi Jinping is in Europe and a stop in Hungary is planned for later this week. On the agenda: China’s growing role in Hungary’s nuclear energy development, Hungarian foreign minister Péter Szijjártó said.

Szijjártó said that President Xi is expected to sign 16 agreements with the Hungarian government, including one denoting “cooperation covering the entire portfolio of nuclear energy.” That could mean China is taking a role in Hungary’s Paks II nuclear power plant — a project spearheaded by Russia’s Rosatom nuclear energy contractor — that has been delayed and run over budget since its 2014 inception, caught in the chaos from Russia’s war in Ukraine, according to Hungary’s financial newspaper Portfolio.

Budapest has been a thorn in the EU’s side by continuing to import Russian energy despite sanctions. However, bringing China in could signal that Hungary is looking for alternative partners as costs rise. France and the US are also angling to help meet eastern Europe’s energy needs, setting up a new geopolitical flashpoint between East and West.