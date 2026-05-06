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Leading hedge fund manager opens Abu Dhabi office

May 6, 2026, 8:34am EDT
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Abu Dhabi’s ADGM. Courtesy of ADGM.

Man Group, the world’s largest listed hedge fund manager, is opening an office in Abu Dhabi, as is Capital Group — the latest firms to vote with their feet and their wallets and commit to the UAE’s financial centers despite the uncertainty caused by the Iran conflict.

Man Group said it would use its new presence in Abu Dhabi’s finance hub ADGM for distribution, investment, and trading, adding to the international firms that use the UAE capital as a key part of their operations. Active investment manager Capital Group said it would open its first Gulf office in ADGM later this year.

Chris Rokos’ hedge fund, Rokos Capital Management, also said last week it was moving forward with plans to open in Abu Dhabi, illustrating that some of the world’s biggest finance companies have not been deterred from establishing operations in a country that has been the main target of Iranian drones and missiles.

Matthew Martin
AD