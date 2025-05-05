Trump’s Gulf visit to focus on investment, weapons deals

The hottest ticket in Riyadh next week — aside from the royal gala feting US President Donald Trump and Gulf leaders — is the Saudi-US Investment Forum.

The invitation-only gathering on May 13 will bring together senior officials and executives to discuss the details behind deals valued in the trillions. Saudi Arabia has already pledged to invest $600 billion in the US over the next four years, while the UAE said it will pump in $1.4 trillion over the next decade.

Trump’s visit is expected to focus on US-bound investment pledges and weapons deals — normalization with Israel and other grand security arrangements aren’t likely. Business leaders will be focusing on deals in sectors including energy, minerals, financial services, artificial intelligence, technology, manufacturing, and health care. Trump will arrive in Riyadh on May 13, attend a summit with Gulf leaders on May 14, then travel to Doha the same day before concluding his trip in Abu Dhabi on May 15, according to Axios.