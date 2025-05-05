Top UN court dismisses Sudan’s genocide case against UAE

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) dismissed and terminated Sudan’s case alleging that the UAE backed the Rapid Support Forces, a militant group accused of committing genocide during the African country’s civil war.

The UAE — a signatory to the Genocide Convention — opted out in 2005 of an article granting the ICJ jurisdiction to decide on disputes between states. The court said it therefore lacks jurisdiction to hear Sudan’s case.

“This decision is a clear and decisive affirmation of the fact that this case was utterly baseless,” said Reem Ketait, deputy assistant minister for political affairs at the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs. “The facts speak for themselves: the UAE bears no responsibility for the conflict in Sudan.”

