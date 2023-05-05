India’s plan to stay cool without A/C

India faces the possibility that a combination of extreme heat and humidity — known as a wet bulb scenario — could push the limits of human survivability. According to the consultancy McKinsey, up to 200 million people in India’s urban areas will be exposed to the risk of a lethal heatwave by the end of the decade, a number that will increase to up to 480 million by 2050.

The Western approach to cooling was “all about conditioners” says Satish Kumar, executive director of the nonprofit Alliance for an Energy Efficient Economy and one of the architects of the national cooling policy launched in 2019. But for India, “it's much more complex than that.”

India already has the world’s highest annual cooling needs, far more than China and the U.S. combined, and the International Energy Agency projects that by 2040, electricity demand for cooling will increase sixfold.

To mitigate the demands on the grid, Indian planners have improved energy standards for fridges, air conditioners, and — crucial in India for the hundreds of millions who cannot afford either — ceiling- and wall-mounted fans. Higher efficiency fans alone could reduce the country’s peak power demand by up to 10 GW, a significant chunk of overall demand of 230 GW. They are also promoting a raft of other low-tech measures, including “cool roofs,” new rules on the directions buildings point in and their ratios of windows to doors, as well as the installation of blinds on windows.

Officials also want to expand training of maintenance workers to help ensure appliances don’t degrade, while at the same time offering well-paid, technical employment to a raft of workers who need not be fully literate, a key stumbling block in India.

Small, low-tech interventions are how you achieve scale in a country like India, as well as in many other developing countries, Kumar says.