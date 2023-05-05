Anti-porn activists are scoring big wins after a 21st century rebrand

Utah state Sen. Todd Weiler doesn’t mind the jokes. In 2016, after the Republican passed a resolution on the “public health crisis” of pornography and proposed a bill that would let individuals sue its producers for inflicting psychological harm, he was mocked by late night comics; Stephen Colbert even made a fake ad for “pornography lawyers.” This week, as his law requiring tougher age verification from adult sites went into effect, Weiler shared his hate mail on social media (“I hope your wife stops putting out,” one message read).

“I grew up watching David Letterman’s viewer mailbag,” Weiler told Semafor. “I think it's fun for people to see what kind of feedback I'm getting, especially when it's over the top.”

Weiler was winning, and Utah was setting a trend. Since 2016, fourteen other states have passed resolutions that declare pornography a public health crisis, in line with tobacco or drunk driving. This year, Utah and Louisiana implemented similar laws that make media companies liable if people under 18 access pornography.

“I don’t think that the point of this is child protection,” said Mike Stabile, the public affairs director of the Free Speech Coalition, which on Wednesday filed a challenge to the Utah law. “I think the point is the chilling effect. In the Utah case, we cannot find an age verification provider that complies with the law, meaning that the law as written doesn't actually allow compliance.”

The age-verification law, which passed unanimously, inspired Pornhub to block any Utah-based ISP from the site; anyone who tried to visit saw a sex-free video from adult performer Cherie Deville urging them to contact their legislators. Weiler laughed about how many VPNs he must have sold, which allow residents to bypass the restrictions by hiding their location.

The trade-off — some ridicule from liberals, but no Pornhub access — was just fine by Utah’s Republicans.

“I fully support Pornhub’s decision to remove their content in Utah,” Gov. Spencer Cox said in a statement.

The new state laws would make it harder for minors to access pornography than at any time since life went online — if they’re upheld.

Both laws were criticized as possible First Amendment violations on the way to passage; in Louisiana, Democratic Sen. Jay Luneau warned the law’s sponsor, Rep. Laurie Schlegel, that the state might spend “hundreds of thousands of dollars” on lawyers before it was struck down.

Schlegel, a licensed sex addiction therapist, told Semafor that she studied precedent before writing the bill, and made sure the technology made it workable. “The precedent says that government has a compelling interest to protect children, and we’ve neglected that for the last couple of decades,” she told Semafor.

She also consulted the National Center on Sexual Exploitation, a decades-old anti-pornography organization. Benjamin Bull, its general counsel, said that the new age verification law was well-designed to survive a challenge — and in doing so, end the freedom to operate that pornography providers have taken for granted since the passage of the Communications Decency Act.

“I count noses at the Supreme Court, and there are at least six votes there to uphold this kind of law,” Bull told Semafor. “They're looking for the right case to basically eliminate immunity that online providers have enjoyed, through a misreading of Section 230.”