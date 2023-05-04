US allows more inbound flights from Chinese airlines

In March, China reopened its borders to foreign tourists for the first time in three years, two months after it lifted COVID-19 travel restrictions for its own citizens.

But international travel is still curtailed, in part due to limitations on the number of flights allowed to destinations such as the U.S.

On Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Transportation said Chinese airline carriers can increase their weekly round-trips from eight to 12, matching the number that Chinese authorities have allowed for American airlines.