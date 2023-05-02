Activists whipped Democrats hard left in 2020. Why isn’t the right doing the same to Republicans in 2024?

The demand from Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America was simple: If a presidential candidate didn’t endorse a federal ban on abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy, or “we will oppose” you.

Last week, when Nikki Haley spoke at the group’s headquarters about “national consensus” on abortion, she didn’t outright endorse the 15-week ban. In fact, she called any federal law unlikely, unless Republicans won a 60-seat Senate majority.

The response from SBA Pro-Life: Praise for Haley’s “compassionate” tone, and satisfaction that she’d already, privately, agreed to “protecting unborn children by at least 15 weeks.” The response a few days later, when Donald Trump told New Hampshire’s WMUR that he’d be “looking at” abortion limits, but provided no details, was silence, even though the 15-week demand was a direct response to Trump's evasiveness.

As the GOP’s presidential field fills out — South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott joins in 20 days, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is waiting for the state legislature to wrap up work this week — its candidates are getting few real policy demands from activists, interest groups, or even the people showing up to ask them questions on the trail.

It’s a night-and-day difference with recent, competitive primaries, especially the one that Joe Biden won four years ago. Progressive groups mobilized volunteers to ask them tough questions on camera; organized cattle calls where they were given yes-or-no litmus tests on issues like abortion rights and climate change; and even helped some candidates come up with immigration policy that differentiated them from the field.

AD

“I’d have people come up to me all the time, stick an iPhone in my face, and say: Do you support this bill?” recalled ex-Maryland congressman John Delaney, the first candidate to announce for the 2020 Democratic nomination, who dropped out shortly before the Iowa caucuses. “The implication was that if you didn’t say yes on the spot, you’d lose the support of whatever organization they were representing.”

Most of those activists didn’t want Biden to be the nominee, but they succeeded in shaping the primary. The ACLU’s “Rights for All” activists got candidates on record for ideas like restoring voting rights to felons; the Sunrise Movement’s team confronted candidates, like Beto O’Rourke, whose climate plans didn’t make America carbon-neutral by 2030.

At this point in the 2020 campaign, the progressive group She the People had just wrapped an all-day summit where candidates were asked how they’d improve Black maternal health and stop murders of Indigenous woman; within a month, following a campaign by NARAL, Biden had abandoned his decades-long support of the Hyde Amendment, a rider on spending bills that prevents federal money from paying for abortion.

“I’m surprised that Republicans aren’t doing this,” said Aimee Allison, the founder of She the People. “There are differences between DeSantis and Trump on substantive issues — on immigration, on the budget. They aren’t taking the chance to ask them.”