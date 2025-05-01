Nearly 400,000 US clean energy jobs on the line, Climate Power analysis finds

More than 60,000 US jobs in clean energy have been delayed, threatened, or eliminated entirely since US President Donald Trump’s reelection in November, putting the country’s manufacturing renaissance at risk, according to a new analysis.

A further 399,000 jobs — the bulk of which are in GOP-controlled districts — could be on the chopping block if congressional Republicans follow through with their legislative agenda to repeal or gut Biden-era tax credits, with the future of manufacturing “ceded to China yet again,” climate advocacy group Climate Power warned in its April Clean Energy Jobs report.

Around 10% of those jobs are in Georgia, one of the leading beneficiaries of IRA-related incentives: “If [Republican members of Congress] want to proceed with blind partisan loyalty and harm Georgia’s economy, then they have that choice, but it’s a choice that will harm the state, and they’ll be punished by voter support,” Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-GA) told reporters Wednesday.

AD

The Rhodium Group and MIT’s Center for Energy and Environmental Policy Research published research last week showing six projects worth $6.2 billion in investment have been canceled since January.