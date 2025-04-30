Events
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal

UAE to issue new stablecoin pegged to local currency

Kelsey Warner
Kelsey Warner
Apr 30, 2025, 8:07am EDT
gulfMiddle East
The UAE’s central bank.
Achilver/Wikimedia Commons. CC BY-SA 3.0.
PostEmailWhatsapp
Title icon

The News

The UAE national security adviser’s firms are leading an effort to roll out a dirham-backed stablecoin.

Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed, brother of UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, has lined up the three of the largest entities he chairs — sovereign wealth fund ADQ, which focuses on infrastructure and energy investments; First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), the UAE’s largest lender; and conglomerate International Holding Co. — as the founding partners in the stablecoin project, which is awaiting regulatory approval from the UAE Central Bank.

The new digital asset — a cryptocurrency whose value will be pegged to the Emirati dirham — will be issued by FAB, and be managed on the ADI Foundation’s blockchain, an IHC-backed entity launched this year with the aim of developing an international payments network. ADI has signed on 20 governments in Africa and Europe, according to the firm.

A chart showing the top stablecoins by market capitalization.
AD
AD