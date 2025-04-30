Eric Trump travels to Dubai to sell property and crypto

Eric Trump is in Dubai selling crypto and luxury property, just weeks before his father’s highly anticipated trip to Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the UAE.

The Trump Tower in Dubai — built by Saudi developer Dar Global — features 75 million dirham ($20.4 million) penthouses and three- to four-bedroom apartments priced around 5 million dirhams. The Trump Organization is also planning real estate developments in Riyadh, Jeddah, Oman, and Abu Dhabi, and Reuters reported it’s in talks with developer Qatari Diar for a golf course and villa project in Qatar.

The fuzzy line between business and politics is exemplified in the loosely regulated crypto industry: Eric and his brother Donald Trump Jr. manage the family’s stake in World Liberty Financial, a firm co-founded by Zach Witkoff — son of the US president’s envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff. Abu Dhabi-based DWF Labs disclosed a $25 million purchase of tokens tied to World Liberty this month, becoming one of its biggest holders.

Eric Trump will speak tomorrow at a crypto conference headlined by industry figures such as Changpeng Zhao, founder of trading platform Binance. World Liberty plans to offer a stablecoin on Binance, and Zach Witkoff met with Zhao — who served four months in US prison for money laundering and is seeking a presidential pardon — in Abu Dhabi this week, according to The New York Times.