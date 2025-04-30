Emirates airline unfazed by global trade war, chairman says

The Gulf’s largest airline isn’t seeing any fallout from the trade war.

Emirates Chairman Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum said travel demand — including to the US — remains strong, with firm bookings for the rest of the year. The airline expects a “record” annual profit for fiscal year 2024 and is “very satisfied” with its cash reserves.

But delays on delivery of new aircraft from Boeing and Airbus continue to limit growth. Buying jets originally meant for Chinese carriers isn’t a fix, Sheikh Ahmed said, since Emirates would have to strip and refit them to its own specs — a considerable expense. “I’m sure that Boeing will not sell it at half the price,” he added.