Israeli strikes kill 14 in Lebanon amid ceasefire

Israeli strikes on Lebanon killed at least 14 people, pushing an already shaky ceasefire close to collapse.

Israel and Lebanon agreed a three-week truce extension this month, but Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israeli troops were “acting with force” in Lebanon to respond to Hezbollah-launched drones and missiles; Netanyahu accused Hezbollah of “dismantling the ceasefire.” Israeli attacks have killed at least 36 since the US-mediated truce began, AFP estimated, and Beirut says more than 2,500 have died in total.

The UN said that more than 1 million people have been displaced — almost a fifth of the country’s population — with 200,000 fleeing into neighboring Syria.