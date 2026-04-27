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Israeli strikes kill 14 in Lebanon amid ceasefire

Apr 27, 2026, 6:07am EDT
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Destroyed buildings in Lebanon.
Shir Torem/Reuters

Israeli strikes on Lebanon killed at least 14 people, pushing an already shaky ceasefire close to collapse.

Israel and Lebanon agreed a three-week truce extension this month, but Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israeli troops were “acting with force” in Lebanon to respond to Hezbollah-launched drones and missiles; Netanyahu accused Hezbollah of “dismantling the ceasefire.” Israeli attacks have killed at least 36 since the US-mediated truce began, AFP estimated, and Beirut says more than 2,500 have died in total.

The UN said that more than 1 million people have been displaced — almost a fifth of the country’s population — with 200,000 fleeing into neighboring Syria.

Tom Chivers
AD