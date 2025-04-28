Illinois governor makes the case for a fighting Democratic Party in New Hampshire

Democratic governors and attorneys general have been locked in battle with the Trump administration for its first 100 days. Few have picked more fights than Pritzker, who in February said that Trump was copying the “authoritarian playbook” of European fascists.

That was appreciated in the DoubleTree conference center where Democrats met on Sunday — and where they were already sizing up Pritzker as a presidential candidate. Ray Buckley, who’s led the New Hampshire Democratic Party for 18 years, cheerfully called it “the first event held in an early state by a potential 2028 candidate.” The governor, who has not said whether he’ll run for reelection next year, described it more carefully.

“We just finished a presidential election,” Pritzker told Semafor before the dinner. “Could we take a breath and talk about the congressional elections coming up in 2026?” He was in Manchester, he said, because it was an “opportunity to talk about what’s happening in the country right now and what Democrats need to be doing to stand up and fight back.”

Pritzker, who has spent more than $350 million on his campaigns for governor and an unsuccessful campaign to pass a progressive state income tax, said he agreed with the anti-“oligarchy” campaigning of Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

“Oligarchy is a group of the most powerful people in society who are trying to impose their will on everyone else, and make them pay for what the oligarchs are unwilling to pay for,” said Pritzker. “There’s a big difference between the people that Bernie Sanders is talking about and what I believe in.” He was opposing Trump’s agenda of “the largest tax increase, with the tariffs on working-class people, and the largest tax cut for wealthy people. That is exactly the opposite of what people thought they were voting for in November.”

The Trump administration and congressional Republicans have taken on Illinois and some of its educational institutions over immigration and campus protests. That’s meant taking on Pritzker, who has defended the state’s law restricting local law enforcement from cooperating on some work with ICE, and whose $100 million donation (after graduating, before running for governor) put his name on Northwestern’s Law School.

House Republicans are now investigating that school for whether its work on behalf of Gaza protesters advanced “antisemitism,” and they have invited Pritzker, who is Jewish, to testify at a hearing on “sanctuary cities” next month.

“They have about 800 different ways of defining a sanctuary state or sanctuary city,” he told Semafor. “Every violent criminal who’s undocumented — a violent criminal who is convicted — needs to be removed from my state and the country. And I think every Democrat should be saying that from the rafters. What we also want is comprehensive immigration reform.” It was wrong, he said, for the administration to go after universities over political causes in the guise of fighting “antisemitism.”

Onstage, he put it another way.

“Stop tearing down the constitution in the name of my ancestors,” he said, to his second standing ovation.





