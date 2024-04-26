How KKR plans to chase dollars and emissions at once

Lagarrigue offered more detail on the firm’s geographic and thematic focus as well as thoughts on the impact of November’s US presidential election.

Deal Flow

Lagarrigue said KKR would probably strike deals every 3-6 months, likely between $750 million and $1 billion — similar to the two deals it has already announced — targeting higher returns than infrastructure funds but lower than typical private equity investments. (Lagarrigue declined to discuss the ultimate size of the fund that KKR is raising, nor did he comment on how far along KKR was in fundraising, but Reuters reported in December that the firm is seeking to raise up to $7 billion.)

KKR would, he said, impose three tests on the climate credentials of its investments: Is the emissions reduction offered by an investment opportunity relevant (“Are we really solving a problem?”), significant (“Are we really eliminating or reducing the Scope 3 of someone in a value chain?”), and credible (“Can we measure the emissions that we are going to remove, abate, eliminate, replace?”).

Geographies

KKR intends to focus on OECD countries, Lagarrigue said. “There are cases like India or some parts of South America where there’s very interesting things happening and you can really have a contribution to decarbonization. But it’s really about decarbonizing high emission sectors and high emitting economies. The Global South, that’s a different problem, it probably requires a different strategy.”

Sectors

The firm’s strategy will likely drive it to “hard-to-abate sectors,” Lagarrigue acknowledged, specifically pointing to steel, cement, shipping, aviation, and fertilizer, though thus far of its two announced investments, one has been in a California solar-and-storage company while the other has been in a U.K. fleet transportation and battery storage firm.

Technologies

Hydrogen: “Hydrogen is a means to an end, it’s a feedstock. There has been a lot of hype, that hydrogen was going to be the Swiss Army knife for solving everything. No, it’s not the Swiss Army knife of anything.”

Wind: “Wind is very mature. This is why we are very happy to invest in wind in our core infrastructure strategy. … 10 years ago, yes, [you could find high growth in wind] but that’s not happening, and we don’t think that’s going to happen anymore.”

Data Centers: “In a 2050 world where the transition is largely done, where heating is heat pumps, and cars are electric, and buses and everything moving on the ground is electric — in that world — data centers represent 20% of electricity consumption. … And maybe more.”

Political Risk

Climate investors have voiced worry that Donald Trump’s return to the White House could portend a strangling of the Inflation Reduction Act’s largesse, as well as a slowing — or reversal — of any domestic and international climate progress.

Lagarrigue, however, expressed confidence that regardless of who wins the presidential election, the consequences would not be “binary.”

“This is a multi-decade transition,” he said. “So that goes way, way beyond any political cycle, right. So there may be ups and downs, political tailwinds or headwinds, or how fast the new technologies come to fruition.” Ultimately, however, “It’s a long game.”