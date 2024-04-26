Germany’s controversial climate reform highlights coalition fractures

Germany’s parliament on Friday amended the country’s climate change legislation after weeks of debate, in a move that has dismayed climate activists.

The reform to the Climate Protection Act will reduce the responsibility for individual government ministries to meet their own annual emission targets, and will now focus on achieving collective government targets to cut emissions. The amendment will give leeway to ministries like transportation who had pressed for a more flexible approach after historically failing to reach set emission goals. Climate NGOs warned that the reforms will reduce the overall efficiency of reaching emission targets.

The debate on climate law reform tested the limits of the Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s brittle government, with his cabinet proposing radical changes if their party’s demands could not be met.