J.D. Capelouto
Updated Apr 25, 2023, 10:40am EDT
tech
North America

Twitter is being glitchy again

Title icon

The News

Twitter users reported intermittent outages and bugs on Tuesday, the latest instance of glitchy behavior on the platform now owned by Elon Musk.

NetBlocks, which tracks internet outages, confirmed that Twitter is experiencing "international outages for some users."

Some users weren't able to see tweets on another person's account.

According to NetBlocks data, Twitter experienced at least four widespread outages this February alone, compared to nine in all of 2022, The New York Times recently reported.

Musk bought Twitter in October 2022 and almost immediately laid off about half of the company's employees.

