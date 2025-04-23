More Democratic incumbents face rising younger challengers

Three months ago, Everton Blair drove to a town hall meeting in Georgia’s Gwinnett County with a question for his congressman, 79-year-old Rep. David Scott. While Scott promised his “great staff” were ready to help with anything, Blair had a question for the lawmaker.

“I would love to just hear a little bit more of the congressional and legislative strategy, congressman, that you have for this administration, particularly as it pertains to safeguarding federal funds,” Blair asked.

“Hold on!” replied Scott, according to a recording of the Jan. 30 event made by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “I don’t know who sent y’all, but we got these folks here, who are providing answers. And I’m doing this. That’s what I’m doing.”

Blair, 34, was surprised. He explained that his question was “not adversarial,” then listened as a staffer dodged his “great question.” That night, the Democrat and former school board chairman began researching a campaign for Congress; last week, he launched one.

“Why are we allowing this to continue to be our representation?” Blair asked Semafor this week, adding that Scott “is just not the man for the moment.”

Elderly Democratic incumbents are facing more acute pressure to step aside from challengers who are newly emboldened to be blunt about sitting members’ advanced age. After last year’s disastrous Joe Biden re-election bid and this year’s deaths of two older Democrats who won in November while battling cancer, the party’s newer voices are ascendant and its incumbents more cautious.

The effects are visible even in seats without active primaries. Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin announced his retirement on Wednesday rather than seek another term that he would have ended in his late 80s. Hours later, Politico reported that Rep. Jan Schakowsky, who had been outraised last quarter by 26-year old challenger Kat Abughazaleh, would be retiring in 2026; the 14-term Democrat will turn 81 next month. (Schakowsky wrote on X that she would make her final decision and announcement on May 5.)

“You watch aging, and I try to gauge it to the point where I can walk out the front door, I don’t have to be carried out,” Durbin told the Chicago Sun-Times. “I feel that way now. I’m physically and mentally strong. But I don’t want to wait too long and test fate.”