Emirati firms ALTÉRRA, Masdar upping Abu Dhabi’s renewables push

Abu Dhabi made progress this week in its aim to be a central investor in the energy transition.

Climate finance firm ALTÉRRA announced a partnership with KKR to meet growing demand around the world for clean power infrastructure.

Separately, Masdar installed the first of 95 turbines at a $5.4 billion wind farm off the coast of Britain, developed with ScottishPower and Spain’s Iberdrola.

The UK — which now produces so much renewable energy it is encouraging residents to use more electricity in order to balance the grid — is central to Masdar’s international expansion, anchoring both its offshore wind portfolio and a push into battery storage.