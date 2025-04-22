Oil investors are buying the dip

Specialist investors aren’t spooked by a recent plunge in oil prices and oil-company shares, and think the US is still headed for more drilling as President Donald Trump chases an “energy dominance” agenda.

Oil prices are at their lowest since the pandemic, hovering around $64 in the US, as Trump’s tariff crusade raises the likelihood of a global economic slowdown that would eat into oil demand. Meanwhile, as demand dries up, the global supply is increasing as OPEC countries raise their production quotas in part because of pressure from Trump to help keep gasoline prices low for American drivers.

It all adds up to a rough patch for fossil-fuel shareholders: The S&P oil and gas index is down 14% for the quarter, nearly twice the drop of the broader S&P 500. Shares of Liberty Energy, the fracking company previously run by US Energy Secretary Chris Wright, are down 43%.

The question is how long that downturn might last — and although things look dark now, practiced oil investors with a bit of patience are beginning to see light at the end of the tunnel.

“The assets are starting to look attractive,” said Dan Pickering, chief investment officer at Pickering Energy Partners, an oil and gas-focused investment firm. “My peer group has been fairly cautious and measured for a while. I would not call us bullish yet, but prices can’t stay that bad for that long, so right now the value is pretty good.”