Saudi Arabia nearly doubles renewables capacity in 2025

Saudi Arabia nearly doubled its renewable energy capacity in 2025, according to data from the International Renewable Energy Agency.

The kingdom was able to produce 12,332 megawatts at the end of 2025, up 87% from the year before. Almost all of that increase came from solar power. However, while the pace of new projects is accelerating, the kingdom is still some way off its target of producing 50% of electricity from renewables by 2030: renewable energy made up 12% of total electricity production in 2025.

The jump last year made Saudi Arabia the biggest renewable energy producer in the Gulf, although as a portion of total electricity production it lagged behind Oman, Qatar, and the UAE, where power demand is much smaller.