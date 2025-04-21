Events Newsletters
UAE doubles down on crypto despite $5B token crash and regulatory heat

Mohammed Sergie
Mohammed Sergie
Apr 21, 2025, 7:44am EDT
gulfMiddle East
Illustration shows representations of cryptocurrencies.
Dado Ruvic/Reuters
The News

It’s inevitable in the world of crypto: increased adoption leads to more risk.

Last week, a token issued by a Hong Kong blockchain company backed by Abu Dhabi’s Shorooq Partners plunged 90% in just a few hours, wiping out $5 billion in market value. The company had previously signed a $1 billion tokenization deal with Dubai property developer DAMAC Group. Around $250 million worth of the token was sold in the week leading up to the crash — Shorooq denied selling, news site AGBI reported.

Just days earlier, Abu Dhabi regulators fined crypto platform Hayvn $12.5 million and banned its CEO for “unlicensed financial services activity.” No client funds were lost.

Still, the UAE remains bullish on the space. MGX — backed by Mubadala and AI firm G42 — recently invested $2 billion in the world’s largest crypto exchange Binance. And Abu Dhabi-based DWF Labs disclosed a $25 million purchase of tokens tied to US President Donald Trump’s crypto venture, becoming one of its biggest holders.

