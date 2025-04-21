While fighting Trump deportations, Democrats still avoid ‘abolish ICE’

Democrats have overwhelmingly aligned in opposition to Trump’s second-term deportation policy, especially after the president put aside the Supreme Court’s upholding of a lower-court order to “facilitate” the return of a Salvadoran man improperly sent to CECOT.

But the party is still puzzling over how to talk about illegal immigration, one of Trump’s weakest issues in his first term that became his biggest strength after rising migration stoked frustration with perceived abuse of the asylum system under President Joe Biden. Among party strategists, the “Abolish ICE” debate is remembered as an early mistake by the first anti-Trump resistance, a slogan that Republicans used to portray Democrats as the “open borders” party.

Abolition advocates said at the time that Trump was abusing an agency that previous presidents had made too easy to turn into a deportation force. The demand to simply break it up rumbled through 2018’s congressional primaries, especially the contest between New York’s Joe Crowley and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

When Crowley tried to carve out a different position — that Trump was using ICE for “fascist” purposes, but the agency could be reformed — Ocasio-Cortez wondered if he was being naive.

“If this organization is as fascist as you’ve called it, then why don’t you adopt the stance to eliminate it?” Ocasio-Cortez asked Crowley in their sole televised debate.

This year, as the New York congresswoman and Bernie Sanders hold massive rallies around the country, “abolition” hasn’t come up. Ocasio-Cortez’s official online store sells just one “Abolish ICE” item, a black-and-white “dad hat” that’s sold out and no longer shipping.

In an interview after one recent rally, when Semafor asked if Sanders still wanted to “break up” ICE as he did during his 2020 presidential campaign, the Vermont senator didn’t answer directly; instead, he pivoted to talk about broader immigration policy.

“Do we want to get criminals and drug dealers out of the country who are illegally here? Yeah, we do,” said Sanders. “The bottom line is, we need, and we’ve always needed. comprehensive immigration reform and a path toward citizenship of undocumented people.”

That might mean major changes to ICE itself, but Democrats don’t often talk about that, either.

In 2018, when the “abolish” campaign was at its apex, Wisconsin Rep. Mark Pocan and other CPC members introduced the Establishing a Humane Immigration Enforcement System Act, which would have created a commission to study ICE alternatives and ordered the agency to “terminate” after the fix was ready.

The bill wasn’t reintroduced after Democrats won the House that fall. Pocan’s office did not say whether he would put it forward again this Congress.

After a Saturday march in San Antonio, which Casar briefly joined and spoke at, a counter-protester stood near the rally point in a “Trump 2028″ baseball camp and an unofficial ICE T-shirt. The marchers kept their distance.