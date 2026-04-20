US-Iran ceasefire nears expiry date, extension in doubt

A two-week ceasefire between Iran and the US expires this week, and its extension is in doubt. Over the weekend, Iran reportedly fired on at least two ships that were attempting to sail through the Strait of Hormuz, while the US seized a cargo vessel it said was heading to an Iranian port.

President Donald Trump said US negotiators would return to Islamabad on Monday for another round of negotiations. They may not have anyone to talk to: An Iranian government spokesman said it has “no plans” to attend further talks, though Pakistan has insisted Tehran will take part. Even if discussions do resume, the two sides look far apart on key issues such as Iran’s nuclear program and control of Hormuz.

In Tehran, hardline Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps Commander Major General Ahmad Vahidi appears increasingly in control, pushing others to the sidelines. Some US allies are worried Washington’s inexperienced negotiating team could prioritize signing a deal quickly, at the cost of deferring problems for the future. Trump again threatened to hit Iranian power plants and bridges if Tehran doesn’t agree to a deal, but some analysts argue his bombastic pronouncements could be making it harder to reach a deal.