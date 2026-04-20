Bahrain takes aim at disloyal citizens amid Iran war

Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa ordered officials to act against those who “betrayed the nation” — an edict that could lead to citizenship being stripped from some locals. The move comes amid a broader crackdown on speech since the start of the Iran war, targeting those expressing support for Tehran or criticism of Gulf governments, and the publication of images of war damage, which are seen as undermining public confidence and stability. Gulf governments have also arrested alleged pro-Iran militant cells.

Kuwait has revoked nationality from more than 70,000 people since 2024, with officials saying its program aims to address fraud. Bahrain faces growing economic strain due to the war, with ratings agency Moody’s changing its outlook on the kingdom from stable to negative.