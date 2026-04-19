US seizes Iranian ship as strait is closed

The US struck and seized an Iranian-flagged cargo ship trying to evade a blockade in the Gulf of Oman, President Donald Trump said Sunday, as Tehran reversed its decision to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

The incident — the first in which the US used force to impose its blockade — came after Trump said Washington and Tehran would hold a new round of peace talks in Pakistan on Monday, but Iranian state media said no such meeting had been confirmed.

The back-and-forth capped a chaotic weekend in the strait: Iranian officials said Friday the waterway was “completely open” but later reimposed “strict control,” citing the US blockade.

Two Indian ships reportedly came under fire and were forced to turn back.