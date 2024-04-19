Cheap climate tech imports are ‘penny wise, pound foolish’: White House climate adviser

This conversation has been edited for length and clarity.

Semafor: Elon Musk said recently that BYD stands to ‘pretty much demolish’ U.S. and European automakers on EVs unless we get more protectionist measures in place. That’s his view. How do you view competition with China on EVs?

Zaidi: Chinese trade practices have been on the receiving end of appropriate complaints. First, we need a very aggressive set of measures to level out the playing field when it comes to trade and climate. If we have that, I think we can be successful. So if you look at the embodied carbon emissions in certain products, the subsidies they get, and labor standards, there are a number of trade tools that are appropriate to effectively avoid a lot of the issues we’ve seen, including the concentration of manufacturing [in China] that makes supply chains brittle and vulnerable. Tariffs are one part of a robust trade posture that the U.S. and frankly our allies and partners need to be pursuing.

AD

If we throw our hands up and resign ourselves to being behind the curve on the proliferation of next-generation technologies, that’s a great risk. We’ve got to reinvest in American innovation. And this is where I really get frustrated by some of the policy discourse in Washington. To drive the U.S. to the front of the global competition, we need a strong and sustained deployment trajectory here. Countries that have had both a strong deployment policy linked to a strong set of incentives for manufacturing are those that were successful. That’s how you build a virtuous cycle. And we got to keep after both of these things, we can’t take our eyes off the prize.

Semafor: So you don’t think it’s better, from an emissions perspective, to just import all the super cheap batteries and solar panels and stuff from China?

Zaidi: We’ve had experiments with that approach in other jurisdictions. The Europeans now are in a very different position [than the U.S.] on EVs, and probably have consigned their customers to limitations in the choices they’ll have in the future. We were very aggressive about making sure that in the U.S. you had the choice to buy from Ford or GM or the other companies that people are accustomed to. Consumer choice is an essential piece.

And if we go down this road of buying our emissions reductions on the cheap today, you’re hosed tomorrow. We saw that with semiconductors. And on the climate journey, we can’t afford to slow down, and we can’t move the ladder up from behind us. We’ve got to bring this transformation to the global south. To do that, for America to be the leader, not investing in our industrial capacity is the absolute wrong playbook.

Semafor: Is that how you feel as well about critical mineral mining? Shouldn’t the U.S. be doing more of that domestically?

Zaidi: We’ve got to source domestically, and we’ve got to source from our friends, we’ve got to expand the supply chain and diversify it. But I do think there’s a false choice sometimes presented, which is that we’re either going to miss this or it’s got to be destructive and dirty and a race to the bottom. There’s a difference between going to the Salton Sea, where we’re already extracting geothermal energy, and harnessing lithium from that brine at the same time, versus going to a pristine national park and saying we must get the resources from this place. Some folks might disagree but ESG still matters, whether you like that label or not. That is our road ahead if we want to stay on the trajectory to establish the U.S. as a leader.

Semafor: What’s on the docket for climate in a second Biden term?

Zaidi: Cutting our emissions 50-52% by 2030 is truly unprecedented, and in going through that process, we’re learning a lot about bottlenecks and constraints. And on the other side of dealing with those is a whole pot of cash and jobs for your district. So I do think folks will finally get together and pass efforts to accelerate the build-out of [electricity] transmission, to finally fund a massive build-out of our industrial capability to produce things like transformers and HVDC cables here in the U.S.

There’s a lot to do to finish the job. Now I think we can look at places that felt very hard to do before. The industrial sector, steel, cement, aluminum, there’s going to be a market for the next several decades in clean production of construction materials. We can be the pioneers for that here in the U.S. There’s a massive additional opportunity in the land sector. And the voluntary carbon market, which is still esoteric for a lot of people, is going to become more mainstream, and the country that’s out front on building the tech platforms for measurement, monitoring, and verification is going to be the country that leads that transformation.