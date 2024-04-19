Blinken heads to China next week with Russia on the agenda

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to China next week to meet with senior officials, seeking to discuss concerns over Beijing’s support for Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Blinken is set to leave on April 23 for the four-day trip, Politico reported. It comes at a time of heightened tensions between Beijing and Washington, especially around trade.

A State Department spokesperson said the Secretary of State would raise U.S. concerns that Beijing is keeping Russia’s war effort alive by providing it with key dual-use technology — items such as lasers and radars that have both civilian and military applications.

“When it comes to Russia’s defense industrial base, the primary contributor in this moment to that is China,” Blinken told reporters after a G7 ministers meeting on Friday.