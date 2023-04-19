China’s censorship of deadly hospital fire angers one of CCP's fiercest supporters

One of China's most prominent and ultranationalistic commentators is criticizing state media for censoring and delaying their coverage of a Beijing hospital fire that killed at least 29 people on Tuesday.

Hu Xijin, the former editor-in-chief of state tabloid The Global Times and one of the original "wolf warrior" figures on Chinese social media, first noted on Weibo that there were no photos or videos about the fire, adding, "I don't think it should be like this," before deleting his original comment, Voice of America reports.

But he later returned to Weibo with a lengthy post about the media's responsibility in covering such disasters.

胡锡进/Weibo

"The most important thing to do is to inform the public of the incident as soon as possible," Hu wrote. "Of course, those responsible for the accident would like to delay and suppress the reporting, but the government and the media have no reason to satisfy their wish."