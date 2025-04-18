Events Newsletters
Smaller Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund sees growth

Kelsey Warner
Kelsey Warner
Apr 18, 2025, 8:29am EDT
gulfMiddle East
A view of Abu Dhabi’s skyline.
Fintrvlr/Flickr/CC BY-NC 2.0
Title icon

The News

One of Abu Dhabi’s smaller sovereign wealth funds is growing at a steady clip. ADQ’s total assets are worth $251 billion, a spokesperson told Semafor, up 11% from the most recent estimate in June 2024 by go-to fund tracker Global SWF. ADQ came onto the scene in 2018 with $117 billion in cash and assets transferred by the Abu Dhabi government, with holdings that include Etihad Airways, Emirates Nuclear Energy Company, and Abu Dhabi exchange ADX.

A chart showing the value of different Gulf sovereign wealth funds.

Abu Dhabi is the undisputed “capital of capital” (a slogan the government has been pushing since at least 2023): The city overtook Oslo last year to become the world’s richest in terms of assets managed by sovereign wealth funds, with $1.7 trillion under management as of October, according to Global SWF.

