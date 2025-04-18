Saudi ‘Crazy Speed’ sculpture moved away from F1 track

Jeddah’s Accident! (Crazy Speed) sculpture has been taken from its prominent position on a roundabout near the Jeddah Corniche, to make way for real speedsters.

The artistic warning against reckless driving — in the form of five cars sticking out of a concrete block at perilous angles — has seemed a bit incongruous since at least 2021, when Saudi Arabia’s second city started hosting Formula 1 races. This year’s race is on Sunday, on what is the fastest of all F1 circuits.

The sculpture by Spanish artist Julio Lafuente dates back to the 1980s and was just south of the race track, but officials wanted to redevelop the nearby streets — part of a much wider remodeling of the city.