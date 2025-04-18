Daily weight-loss pill could be as effective as injectables

Eli Lilly’s share price soared after it said a daily weight-loss pill showed similar results to injectable drugs Ozempic and Mounjaro.

Orforglipron helped patients lose an average 7.9% of their body weight in 40 weeks in clinical trials, compared with the 1.6% weight lost by those taking a placebo.

The drug was less successful at reducing blood sugar, and at high doses about a quarter of patients experienced nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea.

GLP-1 drugs have transformed obesity treatments and have become some of the most popular medications in the world: About 12% of US adults have used them, and there have been regular shortages. A new version, especially in pill form, could widen access.