Qatar reconsiders role as mediator in Israel-Hamas war

Qatar said it was reconsidering its role as a mediator in truce talks between Israel and Hamas.

Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani told a press conference in Doha that there was “exploitation and abuse of the Qatari role” in the negotiations, and that his country was caught in the middle of “point-scoring” between rival politicians who “are trying to conduct election campaigns by slighting the state of Qatar.”

Doha has played a key role in the ceasefire discussions, working with delegates from Egypt and the U.S. to bring an end to hostilities in Gaza.