RFK Jr launches probe into causes behind rise in autism

The US health secretary ordered an investigation into possible environmental causes behind the rise in autism cases, despite most scientists pinning the increase on broader diagnostic criteria.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said the National Institutes of Health investigation would look into food additives, pesticides, and ultrasound scanning, but notably did not mention vaccines, which President Donald Trump has suggested may be a cause and which Kennedy himself has been skeptical of.

The US Centers for Disease Control today released a report suggesting that improved detection and changing social mores drove the change, a claim Kennedy called a “canard.”