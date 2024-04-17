Carlyle sees a cash cow in AI electricity boom

Carlyle’s multibillion-dollar gamble on renewable energy is unconventional — it’s rare for PE firms to found their own companies, rather than invest in existing ones. But it was based on a conviction that the reliable-but-sleepy electricity market of the last few decades is about to get a lot more interesting as EVs, the decarbonization of homes and businesses, traditional data centers, and now AI drive a big increase in power demand. If Carlyle can prove out a model for reaping PE-sized returns selling power to tech companies that are willing to pay a premium for carbon-free electrons, it would help ensure that the AI power boom doesn’t come at the expense of the climate — and make renewables more attractive to a corner of Wall Street that is still heavily invested in fossil fuels.

There’s an added sense of urgency in the AI power boom from the fact that it takes longer to build large power infrastructure than it does to build a data center. Traditional utilities tend to be slow-moving, bureaucratic, and heavily regulated, all qualities anathema to Silicon Valley. As a result, tech companies are more often trying to cut out the middleman; OpenAI’s Sam Altman, for example, is working to take the small nuclear reactor startup Oklo public in part to facilitate the use of nuclear power to run his firm’s massive AI supercomputers.

Goyal’s goal is to plot out new clean-energy farms ahead of demand and then tempt tech companies into building their AI-crunching data centers nearby. Sidestepping utilities and linking clean-power projects directly to data centers will make the power cheaper for buyers and more lucrative for Carlyle, Goyal said. It also bypasses one of the biggest obstacles to the clean-energy buildout: the cost and bureaucracy that come with building transmission lines. Tech companies also tend to be well-capitalized and have good credit ratings, which makes them choice customers for power projects because having a contract with them lowers the cost of borrowing the upfront finance required to build out the project itself.

Carlyle hasn’t yet locked in contracts for its Arizona projects with any tech companies. In the meantime, it’s in competition with renewable energy project developers across the country, which are likewise clamoring to sign contracts with data centers, said Thomas Byrne, CEO of the solar project developer CleanCapital. The whole trend has traditional utilities on edge, he told Semafor. Direct deals between renewables developers and data centers mean lost transmission business for utilities, and to the extent that utilities themselves want to buy more renewable power, they’re increasingly being pitted against tech companies that are able to outbid them — potentially limiting options for the grid to pivot away from fossil fuels.