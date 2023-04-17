The G7 has agreed to phase out fossil fuels. A look at the bloc’s move towards green energy in three charts

The Group of Seven countries agreed Sunday to speed up their transition to green energy and away from fossil fuels.

Meeting in Sapporo, Japan, the West’s richest economies wrote in a communiqué that they would “accelerate the phaseout of unabated fossil fuels so as to achieve net zero in energy systems by 2050.”

Despite a push by Canada and other nations, the member states did not commit to phasing out coal by 2030. That was due in part to pushback from Japan, which has relied heavily on the fossil fuel since the 2011 Fukushima disaster.

Here are three charts which examine the bloc’s relationship with fossil fuels and renewable energy.