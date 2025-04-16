Events Newsletters
WTO slashes global trade forecasts, cites Trump’s tariffs

Mathias Hammer
Mathias Hammer
Apr 16, 2025, 11:18am EDT
Cargo ships are loaded with containers as it is docked at the port of Bangkok, in Bangkok, Thailand, April 3, 2025. Thailand, with a tariff rate of 37 per cent imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump, is one of six countries in the Southeast Asian region slapped with much higher-than-expected tariffs by the U.S.
Athit Perawongmetha//File Photo/Reuters
Title icon

The News

The World Trade Organization slashed its forecast of global trade Wednesday, predicting that worldwide imports and exports will fall by 0.2% this year.

“The outlook for global trade has deteriorated sharply,” the WTO said, as a result of tariffs and “trade policy uncertainty.”

The organization warned that the outlook could worsen further if US President Donald Trump decides to impose planned higher duties on imports from dozens of countries: Those tariffs are on ice for now as officials scramble to negotiate trade agreements before the 90-day pause runs out in July, although analysts have cautioned that talks may be stymied by the lack of clarity around what Trump wants from these deals.

