Saudi Arabia sets world record for largest construction safety lesson

A major project in Saudi Arabia has just earned a superlative few would care to boast about: a Guinness World Record for the “largest construction safety lesson.” (Companies and individuals pay Guinness to be added to its register.)

Diriyah — the PIF-backed company developing a $63-billion residential, tourist, and cultural district on the outskirts of Riyadh — gathered 2,864 workers for the 30-minute session, building a dedicated outdoor venue for the event.

Beyond bragging rights — which will likely creep into executive talking points for months and years to come — the exercise signals a greater focus on employee welfare. The kingdom, set to become the world’s biggest construction market by 2028, is facing increased scrutiny by rights activists as it builds out infrastructure for the 2034 men’s soccer World Cup and other global events.