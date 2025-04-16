Events Newsletters
Qatar joins Gulf peers in backing Egypt with potential $7.5B investment

Mohammed Sergie
Mohammed Sergie
Apr 16, 2025, 8:22am EDT
gulfMiddle East
Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani shakes hands with Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi. Amiri Diwan/Handout via Reuters.
The News

Egypt may receive a $7.5 billion investment from Qatar — a striking turnaround given that just a few years ago, Cairo embargoed Doha and accused it of sponsoring terrorism.

The possible pledge, the largest since the two countries normalized relations in 2021, was announced following a meeting in Doha between Egypt’s president and Qatar’s ruler. It comes as Egypt emerges from a foreign-currency crisis and works to stabilize its economy.

A chart showing foreign direct investment into Egypt by year as a percentage of GDP.

Gulf countries have grown wary of offering unconditional aid to Egypt, increasingly opting for investments tied to economic reforms. Last year, the UAE committed $35 billion to develop a prime stretch of beach on the Mediterranean — part of a broader $57 billion rescue package that also included the IMF and EU.

This week, Saudi executives visited Cairo and received a “golden license” to reduce bureaucratic procedures, as Egypt aims to revive foreign direct investment that has yet to recover to pre-Arab Spring levels.

