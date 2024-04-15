Trump’s hush money criminal trial begins

Donald Trump became the first ever former U.S. president to stand trial on criminal charges as his hush money case opened in Manhattan on Monday.

Trump has been charged with 34 felony counts in a case that revolves around a payment of $130,000 that his former fixer, Michael D. Cohen, made to the porn actor Stormy Daniels to keep quiet about an alleged sexual encounter. Prosecutors say Trump repaid Cohen with checks “disguised as a payment for legal services,” leading to charges that the former president falsified business records to conceal damaging information.

If convicted, Trump could face up to four years in prison.

“This is an assault on America,” Trump told reporters before entering the courtroom. “This is political persecution.”

Jury selection is expected to take one to two weeks, as 12 jurors and six alternatives who can be fair and impartial about Trump are selected out of the hundreds of New Yorkers reporting for jury duty.

Trump will be required to be in court four days a week for the trial that expected to last six to eight weeks, limiting his ability to campaign as the presumptive Republican presidential nominee. While one Trump adviser has called it a “scheduling nightmare,” Trump plans to ramp up his television appearances and make the most of his social media reach, Politico reported.